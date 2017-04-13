Halifax Heroes: Dal student dedicated to helping young immigrants and refugees

Sometimes helping others means that Sarah Dobson has a lot more people around her table during the holidays.

In Dobson’s second year at Dalhousie University, the now fourth-year political science student became involved in the World University Service of Canada (WUSC), an organization that supports refugee students coming to Canada for school.

“We do a lot before their arrival, facilitate their rooms, get their classes set up, and stuff like that. Once they're here, we're really just their friends,” said Dobson.

Students like Dobson also help the new students with things like applying for student loans, scholarships, and just getting them familiar with Halifax and Nova Scotia.

She has served as the student refugee program coordinator for the Dalhousie chapter of WUSC for the past two years. Before September 2016, WUSC raised money to bring four refugee students to Dalhousie. They worked to get Syrian students at Dalhousie.

Dobson said through WUSC, she’s gained many friends and learned people aren’t that different, no matter where they’re from.

“Realizing there's not that much difference between youth anywhere has been really eye opening for me,” she said.

Sometimes, the students are very similar to her in ways she never expected.

“One of my friends who came from Syria, his dad is an anaesthesiologist and my dad's an anaesthesiologist. We had very similar upbringings,” said Dobson.

Before she was involved in WUSC, Dobson volunteered at Frontier College, a literacy organization. She went in once a week to help struggling students, primarily immigrants, who needed literacy help.

“That got me interested in the connection between immigration and education, then I found WUSC, then I found the Refugee Clinic so it all kind of connected in that way,” said Dobson.

This semester, she’s had a placement at the Halifax Refugee Clinic where she does research for refugee claims, gathers evidence and verifies the reasons clients are claiming refugee status.

Dobson – a self-professed “politics nerd” – said her other passion is bringing political education to Nova Scotian schools.

“I grew up in Nova Scotia and I was never offered politics as a class until university so if I hadn't chosen that option, I would know nothing,” she said.

During the 2015 federal election, she started her own grassroots educational workshop called 'Let's Talk Politics.' Dobson traveled to about 20 junior high classrooms around Halifax to answer questions that ranged from 'Why do we vote for a member of parliament and not the prime minister?' to 'How does Canada’s political system work?'

This fall Dobson will start law school at Dalhousie.

“A part of me wanted to go to Ontario but then a big part of me wants to stay here,” said Dobson.

“I love this province and I love this city. We do have a lot of people who leave and I want to stay and contribute to here.”

As a law student, she plans to keep working with WUSC and continue teaching Nova Scotian students about Canadian politics.

One day, she said she might run for office, get into immigration law, or maybe something else she hasn’t fallen in love with yet.

This March, Dobson travelled to Ottawa to represent the riding of Halifax West at Daughters of the Vote, a national program encouraging young women to get involved in politics.

Dobson has also spent that last two years as a page at the Nova Scotia Legislature and served on the Dalhousie Senate.

Do you have someone to nominate?