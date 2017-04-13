Nova Centre in downtown Halifax announces new office tenant

The Nova Centre has announced a new office tenant.

Accounting firm Grant Thornton said in a news release Thursday that it plans to move into the massive downtown Halifax building by the end of 2017 after signing a lease for 36,000 square feet of office space.

“This new environment will feature enhanced collaboration through barrier-free workspaces, an abundance of natural light and space for all of the firm's client service people to be on the same floor,” the release said.

The move from its current Cogswell Tower space, where the firm has spent 41 years, will see 185 employees move to the 10th and 11th floors of the Nova Centre.

The latest delay in Nova Centre construction, which was originally supposed to be completed by January 2016, has the opening date set for December 2017.

Several downtown businesses launched legal action seeking compensation for “injurious affection” caused by the project earlier last year.

The publicly funded Halifax Convention Centre is also part of the mixed-used development being built by Argyle Developments Inc. which includes a hotel, financial tower, the convention centre and retail space.

In 2015, BMO Financial Group was announced as the anchor tenant for the building, slated for a move-in date of March 2017.