Nova Scotia woman arrested 3 times in 3 weeks for drunk driving: police

HALIFAX — A Halifax woman is facing a slew of charges after allegedly colliding head-on with a car, causing another vehicle to swerve out of the way and trying to ram a police car before veering off into a ditch.

RCMP say it was the third time in three weeks that the Lower Sackville woman was arrested for impaired driving.

They say in the most recent incident, someone reported a car going the wrong direction on Sackville Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect collided with another car and a third vehicle had to swerve out of the way, but no one was injured.

RCMP say when they found the woman's vehicle in a nearby parking lot she allegedly tried to ram the police car, forcing an officer to jump out of the way as the suspect's car went down a ditch.

The 54-year-old woman is facing charges including impaired driving, refusal to provide a breath sample, failing to stop at an accident and flight from police.

She appeared in court Tuesday and was released on conditions to return on May 17.

 

