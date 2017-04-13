Halifax police seeking information one year after Tyler Richards murder

As the first anniversary of the murder of Tyler Bradley Richards approaches, police are continuing to ask for public help in solving his homicide.

On April 17, 2016, police responded to a report of a deceased male found in a home in the 6900 block of Cook Avenue in Halifax.

Officers found Richards, 29, dead inside the residence. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they believe there are people who have information they’ve not yet provided to police that could help solve his murder.

Investigators added they “hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know.”

Anyone with information about Richards’ murder is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.