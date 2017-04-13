Police looking for male driver who hit girl in Halifax crosswalk

Police are asking the public to help them identify a driver involved in a vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred in Halifax.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday they responded to a report of a 13-year-old girl hit in a crosswalk at the intersection of Robie Street and Lady Hammond Road.

The pedestrian described the car as long and silver, and the driver as a white man in his late twenties to early forties with short brown hair and tattoos on his arms.

The driver stopped and asked the girl if she was okay but did not provide his contact information. He was last seen turning right onto Lady Hammond Road from Robie Street.

The pedestrian did not require medical attention.