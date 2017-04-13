Three rifles, ATVs, boats stolen in Halifax-area robberies

Police are asking for help finding those responsible for two robberies of cabins outside Halifax, one of which resulted in the theft of three firearms.

A release from RCMP says the first break and enter happened at a cabin and a storage container on Gate Road in Elderbank sometime between March 28 and April 1.

Three chainsaws, and two ATVs, one 2004 Suzuki and one 1998 Polaris, were stolen.

Police say the second happened at a cabin and several storage containers sometime between March 4 and April 8 on the same road.

Three rifles, a 14-foot boat, four kayaks and six life jackets were stolen.

Police offer no suspect description, but say they’re continuing to investigate the robberies.