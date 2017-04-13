Chronicle Herald owners buy dozens of Atlantic Canada papers

HALIFAX — Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL.A) has sold its portfolio of publications in Atlantic Canada to SaltWire Network Inc., the publisher of the Halifax Chronicle Herald newspaper.

Financial terms of the transaction, which is effective immediately, were not immediately available.

The deal includes 28 brands and web-related properties, four printing plants, commercial printing operations in Newfoundland and Labrador as well as distribution operations in Atlantic Canada.

Transcontinental says about 650 of its media employees in Atlantic Canada are part of the transaction and will receive an offer from SaltWire Network Inc.

Transcontinental remains the owner of two plants operated within its printing division in the region.