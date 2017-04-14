Nova Scotia woman gets lifetime pet ban after 18 cats seized from home 'severely hoarded with debris'

A New Minas woman is banned from owning pets for life after the Nova Scotia SPCA seized 18 cats from a home “severely hoarded with debris.”

A news release from the SPCA on Friday says Johanna Steadman pleaded guilty to causing an animal to be in distress after the SPCA acted on a tip from the public in August 2016.

“The home contained several cats without access to food or water and was extremely unsanitary,” the release says.

“The cats were suffering from many medical aliments including parasitic infestation and malnutrition.”

It took SPCA animal cruelty officers three and a half hours to remove the 18 cats from the home, “due to the severity of the hoarding.”

The officers also found skeletal and intact animal remains.

All of the cats removed from the home have been rehabilitated and adopted, though that cost the SPCA $11,100 – some of which was used for medical procedures including an amputation.