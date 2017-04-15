Police in Nova Scotia charge two for alleged theft and fraud spree from Ontario to Newfoundland

Police in Nova Scotia have charged two people after a spree of alleged thefts and frauds between Ontario and Newfoundland.

A release from RCMP says they were alerted earlier this week that the two suspects were travelling to Nova Scotia from Newfoundland on the ferry. They were arrested last Sunday in North Sydney at about 6 p.m.

Police say their investigation, working with police forces in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland, showed the pair was responsible for a crime spree from Ontario to Newfoundland. They recovered stolen property from the two suspects, including credit cards and IDs, a stolen purse and several wallets, plus a rental truck.

Alice Maureen MacDonald, 33, of Scarborough, Ont., and Rommel Jimenez, 41, of Toronto, Ont., are facing a total of 58 charges including possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments.

Jimenez faces weapons and forgery charges as well.