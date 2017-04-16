Nova Scotia man charged with possession of cocaine after search

Police have charged a Nova Scotia man with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking after they say they found a quantity of the substance, along with cash, scales and packaging materials.

A news release on Sunday from Nova Scotia RCMP says 48-year-old Steven Joseph Pennell of Gold River, just outside Chester Basin, was charged and will be held in custody till an appearance in court in Bridgewater on Tuesday.

Police say they originally arrested two men after a home search and traffic stops on Saturday.

“The search and stops yielded a quantity of cocaine, cash, scales and packaging materials,” the release says.