Complaint against Halifax police sent to SIRT after man's eye fractured

The province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is handling a complaint against the Halifax Regional Police after an incident where a man's eye was fractured.

Police received a tip about a possible assault about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, said Ron MacDonald, SIRT director, in an interview Monday.

“The person giving the tip said one of the individuals involved in the assault may have a pipe,” said MacDonald.

Police went to investigate and find the suspect with a pipe, and that is when the alleged incident occurred, said MacDonald.

He added he could not give any details on what the complainant said happened.

“The individual declined medical attention,” said MacDonald. “At 2:30 a.m., the man went to police headquarters to make a complaint and he was encouraged to go to the hospital.”

The man was treated for a fractured eye.