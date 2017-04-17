Dozens attend Africville church Easter Sunday sunrise service in Halifax

HALIFAX — Dozens of people celebrated Easter at a church in Halifax's Africville neighbourhood for the first time in 50 years.

Ninety-three-year-old Cora Howe lived in the area until the 1960s, when residents were evicted and homes and the original church were torn down to make way for the MacKay Bridge.

She said Sunday that it was "lovely" to be back in the church, which was rebuilt in 2011 and opened as the Africville Museum.

The building is a replica of the Seaview United Baptist Church.

Halifax's then-Mayor Peter Kelly issued a public apology in 2010 and said Sunday that being in the church recognizes that the community is still strong.

The service was led by Cornwallis Street Baptist Church's Rev. Rhonda Britton.