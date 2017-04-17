Man dies after being removed from burning home: Cape Breton police

GLACE BAY, N.S. — Police in Cape Breton say a 54-year-old man has died after being removed from a burning home early this morning.

They say they responded to the fire at a duplex on Concord Street in Glace Bay at about 1 a.m. and found the man inside.

He was taken to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

Police say he was the only person in the home at the time and that his name wouldn't be released until his family is notified.

People in the other unit of the duplex were not injured.