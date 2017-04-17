A Q & A with one of the Harlem Globetrotters ahead of the team's stop in Halifax

Make sure you get to know one of the Harlem Globetrotter’s most charismatic forwards before the team comes to Halifax later this month.

Julian “Zeus” McClurkin, from Columbus, Ohio plays forward for the Globetrotters and holds the world record for most dunks in a minute with 16 – a record he’s hoping to break this year.

After presenting the “ABCs of Bullying Prevention” program to Burton Ettinger School in Halifax, McClurkin sat down for an interview with Metro. Here’s that interview, edited for length.

Metro: Why did you decide to play for the Globetrotters?

Zeus: “I decided to play for the Globetrotters because it’s a natural extension of who I am. When I was younger I used to get criticized a lot because I was so nice on the court. I was the type of guy who if I fouled you, I would apologize. It was very Canadian of me. I had one guy who said to me, ‘All you do is dunk and smile, dunk and smile.’ Now I get paid to do that.”

Metro: How did you make the transition from College to the Globetrotters?

Zeus: “When I played college I was an entertainer, I was that energy guy. I would come off the bench, I was that spark plug that everybody wanted to see. I had to make a decision if I would go to the D-League and try the NBA route, or continue with overseas. Then I heard a call for the Washington Generals. I had never heard of them before, I had never heard of the Harlem Globetrotters before. I saw them on Scooby-Doo, and I didn’t realize they were a real team.”

Metro: How do you keep going against adversity?

Zeus: “I let all those people who told me that I wasn’t gonna do anything, I wasn’t gonna make it, I let them be my motivation. I’ve always been that way, whatever I’m not good at, that’s what I focus on all my energy on. I played every sport in high school: baseball, soccer, volleyball, football, golf, and tennis. Basketball was the only sport that would allude me every year. I would try out for that team and never make it, so I put a lot of energy and effort into that and let all those people who told me I wasn’t going to be anything, be my fuel.”

Metro: Where are the best fans, besides Halifax?

Zeus: “Besides Halifax, it varies one of my favourite places to play is back home in Columbus, Ohio where everybody is cheering for me. The Globetrotters are everyone’s home team, so the best fans are anybody who comes to our games.”

Metro: Which Globetrotter is the best arm-wrestler?

Zeus: “Thunder for sure, he’s the one who broke the record for the furthest basketball shot. So that’s why I say so because nobody else could even get it close.”

Metro: Were there any NBA players you looked up to as a kid?

Zeus: “Players like Jason Kidd, when I play I’m a pass-first player, getting everybody involved.”