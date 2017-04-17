Strong arms and stories to share: Mi’kmaq arm wrestler reflects on what sport means to him in upcoming TV series

When Trevor Sanipass first pitched the idea of a documentary focused on Canadian arm wrestlers, he wasn’t expecting much.

Fast forward four years and the Mi’kmaq arm wrestling champion just wrapped up a few days of filming Arm Nation. The documentary television series will highlight 12 of Canada’s top indigenous arm wrestlers and is set to air on APTN in the fall of 2018.

It will feature Sanipass both on and off the screen. The Sackville resident and other athletes from the series will share not only their passion for the sport, but some of their life experiences.

“When we came up with a demo my father had (recently) passed away so they used that angle…Others had their own struggles,” he said.

“One was coming back to arm wrestling with his son, there are stories of substance abuse and struggles to overcome that and reservation issues. There are a lot of stories not just about arm wrestling.”

Sanipass grew up on Eskasoni First Nation. He became an arm wrestler as a young child following in the footsteps of his older brothers. He credits them, and his late father, for helping shape the man he became.

“My father played a major role in our fitness really. He loved to coach baseball or basketball just to get the local kids away from trouble, to show you can do things without alcohol or drugs because we had those issues back then and we certainly have those issues now in communities,” he said.

“My father was a residential school survivor who actually escaped. To my understanding (that shaped him) and he always wanted to be a protector.”

Although he had won many regional and provincial arm-wrestling tournaments, Sanipass only participated in his first national championship in 2013 where he came in fourth.

He took home the bronze medal at the 2014 national championship.

“I love arm wrestling and I’m just trying to get rid of that negative image of it, of big men arm wrestling at bars and putting money into it,” he said.

“There’s a lot involved in it. I train really hard and the really serious arm wrestlers and competitors? We train pretty much every body part regularly.”

Sanipass is also the nominated NDP candidate for the provincial riding of Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank.

As a natural extension of his work with youth, Sanipass helps train other athletes. He is now preparing them (and himself) for both the May 6 provincials and the national arm wrestling championship in Halifax this summer.

“What I would like to see is the sport itself grow even bigger and to share some of our stories to the people viewing it,” he said of the Arm Nation documentary series.