Trial of Dalhousie student William Sandeson, accused in Taylor Samson murder, begins Tuesday

The trial of William Sandeson, accused of murdering a fellow Dalhousie University student, begins Tuesday.

Sandeson, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Taylor Samson, 22, in August 2015, four days after he’d gone missing.

Samson’s body has never been found, and Sandeson has been in custody since the charges were laid.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2015, Samson was reported missing. Police said he had last been seen at his residence in the 6000 block of South Street at 10:30 p.m. the day before.

Investigators later ruled the case a homicide and charged Sandeson with first-degree murder. Police said this was not a random act, as Samson and Sandeson knew one another.

Police said they believe that Samson, originally from Amherst, was murdered at a residence in the 1200 block of Henry Street, where Sandeson lived.

Police searched a Lower Truro property in August 2015, and although at the time they reportedly found “several items of possible interest” related to the case, Samson’s remains weren’t found.

The preliminary inquiry to decide if the Truro-area man would stand trial took three weeks last February, and heard from more than a dozen witnesses. That evidence is protected by a publication ban.

Last March, When Sandeson was committed to stand trial, his defence lawyer Eugene Tan said his client has been taking a keen interest in the law during his time in custody. Tan said he expects Sandeson to be playing a “very active role” in his defence during the trial.