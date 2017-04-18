Member of council on classroom conditions optimistic Nova Scotians 'will see some change in September'

The Council to Improve Classroom Conditions is meeting this week to discuss what’s next for teachers in Nova Scotia.

After this week's three days of meetings on topics like individual program plans (IPPs), TIENET, attendance, class size caps and more, the council will put together a report to come out on April 28.

Sean Barker, a Grade Two teacher at the Antigonish Education Centre, is one of the nine classroom teachers on the council.

“I think we'll have a framework of some initial recommendations and a framework of where we want to go and where we need to go,” said Barker at a press conference Tuesday.

The initial recommendations, released at the end of last month, include eliminating several provincially mandated assessments and reworking the use of PowerSchool, an online platform used for marks and other school work.

Barker and other council members have gotten a positive response about these from other teachers, he said.

However, Barker said he’s also heard from teachers seeking clarification, which they hope to address in the three days of meetings.

"I feel optimistic that we will see some change in September and there are some bigger, some deeper issues that are going to take longer,” said Barker.

Some changes discussed won’t cost anything, said Barker.

“There's a number of changes that can be made in just procedures and policies and putting more supports for teachers such as stronger attendance policy,” said Barker.

“Some of those bigger changes will cost a little bit more. Some of that may come out of our budget and some of that money will come from the department of education as well."

Bigger changes include “making sure the resources are there, personnel is there and just getting all those supports in place.” For example, Barker said they’re looking into ways to give supports to teachers writing an IPP for a student.