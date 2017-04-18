Former teacher to be sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual touching

HALIFAX — A former junior high teacher in rural Nova Scotia is due in court today for sentencing after pleading guilty to invitation to sexual touching.

Sarah Allt Harnish, who goes by her maiden name Allt, was a teacher at Five Bridges Junior High in Hubley.

The RCMP say they received a complaint on Feb. 5, 2016, that a teacher at the school had inappropriate contact with a student.

Allt was arrested the following month.

Police allege that the assaults involved one student and occurred between Sept. 1, 2015, and March 11, 2016.