Halifax housing prices grow three per cent, still well below national average

The aggregate price of a home in Halifax grew by more than three per cent in the first quarter of this year to $306,944, well below the national average, according to new numbers.

The Royal LePage House Price Survey, released Tuesday, said the median price of a two-storey home rose by 3.6 per cent year-over-year to $324,528 in the first quarter, while the median price of a bungalow increased by 5.2 per cent year-over-year to $257,279.

During the same time, the median price of a condo remained about the same, dipping 0.8 per cent to $310,024.

A release said aggregate prices are calculated through a weighted average of the median values of homes for reported property types in specific regions.

"Halifax is a steady market, with very few highs or lows," Matt Honsberger, Royal LePage Atlantic managing associate broker, said in the release.

"Buyers are still very much taking their time to shop around, avoiding the types of competitive bidding wars we see in other parts of the country."

Nationally, the residential real estate market saw “substantial” price growth in the first quarter, increasing 12.6 per cent year-over-year to $574,103, the release said. The price of a two-storey home rose 13.9 per cent to $681,728, and the price of a bungalow increased 11 per cent to $490,018.

The price of a condominium also increased 8.9 per cent to $372,638.

While most housing markets in Canada saw modest gains, price appreciation across Ontario jumped ahead of the rest of the country, the survey said. Meanwhile, the pace of prices in the Greater Vancouver area was lower than the historic highs in 2016.