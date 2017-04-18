Here For You program will provide free mentoring to Arabic-speaking Halifax students

A group of Dalhousie University students have started a new program they hope will help Arabic-speaking youth interested in pursuing post secondary studies in Halifax.

Here For You is an initiative of the Dalhousie Arabic Society and was created to provide mentorship, guidance and advice to Arabic-speaking refugees and other newcomers.

When Loukman Ghouti, 19, first arrived in Halifax from Algeria as an international student he remembers feeling a bit overwhelmed by everything from the bus system to accommodations and grocery shopping.

“One of the most difficult and biggest things for me was finding a safe place to live. Where was the best place for me to live as a student and being alone,” the first year neuroscience student recalled.

“One of the other things was where to find halal food. I know not all Arabs are Muslim, but for me it was really hard to know where to go to get good priced halal food.”

A few months ago, Ghouti and members of the Arabic society created the mentoring program to bring together Arabic-speaking volunteers with youth via social media as well as face-to-face meetings.

The program will focus on three key components: helping new international students come to Halifax and settle in the city; assisting Arabic-speaking newcomers in high school who are thinking about pursuing a university education; and providing English language tutoring.

The basic language tutoring will run weekly, and meet-ups for students wanting to learn about university studies will be arranged for anyone interested.

Ghouti has already met with students at several Halifax-area high schools and to help promote awareness about the program. He said they already have volunteers in place and many other Arabic-speaking students have expressed an interest in helping out.

“What we’re able to provide is student to student interaction. It is more youth run and coordinated and I think will feel more relatable to younger people,” he said.