Man arrested after woman's body found inside rural Cape Breton home

GARDINER MINES,, N.S. — A woman's body has been found inside a rural Cape Breton home, and police are calling her death suspicious.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they were called Tuesday to the home in Gardiner Mines, where they found the woman's body and arrested a man.

They say the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Police spokesperson Desiree Vassallo says someone had called 911 for assistance.