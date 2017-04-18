Nova Scotia motorcyclist faces charges after speeding through traffic stop
A Nova Scotia man is facing multiple charges after speeding through a traffic stop on a motorcycle.
At 3:40 p.m. last Wednesday, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services spotted a motorcycle going above the speed limit on Highway 4 in Tracadie near Antigonish, according to a RCMP release.
When police tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver sped up instead to 150 kilometres per hour in a 70 zone and kept going.
The driver eventually did stop, and police said he did not have a valid driver's license, the motorcycle was not registered, and it did not have liability insurance.
As a result, the 48-year old Antigonish County man faces the following charges: flight from police, operating a motor vehicle while license is revoked, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance, and operating an unregistered vehicle.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on June 21.