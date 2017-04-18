Nova Scotia police investigate suspicious death of woman, man in custody

A Nova Scotia woman has died and a man is in custody following a suspicious incident, say Cape Breton Regional Police.

According to a release, officers responded to a 911 call for assistance around noon Tuesday at a residence on Obrien Street in Gardiner Mines.

When police arrived, the release said they found a dead woman inside the house and arrested a man who was also there. He remains in police custody.

Police believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.

The victim’s name will not be released at this time, pending identification and notification of the woman’s family.