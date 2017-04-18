Rental supplements help 'limited number' of people, more affordable units needed in Nova Scotia: advocate

An affordable housing advocate in Halifax says while $18 million in government funding for rental supplements is welcome news, the money could be better spent.

“They (rental supplements) are always a good thing and can help a limited number of people be able to pay the rent,” said Carol Charlebois, executive director of Metro Non-Profit Housing Association.

“But we worry about concentration too much on supplements. I think there need to be more units of affordable housing constructed.”

In a media release issued on Tuesday, Housing Nova Scotia and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation announced the $18 million cost-shared investment that will provide funding for 440 new rent supplements across the province over the next two years.

The rent subsidies will include $7.5 million in 2016-17 to create 212 new rent supplements and $300,000 for 10 rent supplements for new affordable rental housing projects.

In 2017-18, $9.88 million will be available for 205 rent supplements for people with lower incomes and $400,000 for 13 new rent supplements for new affordable rental housing projects.

“Once the period of the supplement is over, there are no more affordable units,” Charlebois explained in an interview Tuesday.

“With our (Metro Non-Profit) housing, I’m right now in one of our buildings that we purchased in 1990 and it’s still affordable housing and probably always will be.”