Case involving teens charged with sharing intimate images of girls due in court

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — The case involving six young men who pleaded guilty to distributing intimate images of underage girls without their consent is due in court today for a status report.

Lawyers will be in provincial court in Bridgewater, N.S., to give an update on the case that involved images of at least 20 local girls.

The six young men pleaded guilty to the charge last month and are due to be sentenced on July 31.

They were charged in July 2016 after police concluded a year-long investigation involving local high school students.

Their identities are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because four of the accused were 15 years old and two were 18 at the time charges were laid.