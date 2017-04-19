Earth to Halifax: Litter is the easiest environmental issue we can do something about - so let's not ignore it

Enough is enough.

Mounds of garbage are being spotted around the region this spring as the snow finally melts, and while that may be an annual sight, it seems more and more people are simply fed up.

We have gotten multiple emails and calls about piles of garbage all around the municipality this past month, from overflowing trash bags near Halifax West school, to take out containers, household items, and more at a site off Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

Earth Day is approaching this Saturday, and while there are always clean-ups organized for that one day, the sheer amount of garbage in Halifax-area neighbourhoods will take a big effort that goes beyond this weekend.

Let’s get with the program. It’s 2017, so consider this your call to action: grab a trash bag, a few friends, and clean up your community as best you can.