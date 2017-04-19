Halifax police continue investigating murder of Naricho Clayton one year later

A year after Naricho Clayton’s shooting death, Halifax police are still looking for information in the Dartmouth man’s murder.

At around 11 p.m. on April 19 last year, Halifax Regional Police responded to several calls of shots fired on the 2000 block of Gottingen Street.

Officers found two men, Clayton and a 31-year-old man, injured in a car. Paramedics pronounced Clayton dead at the scene.

The 31-year-old man from Halifax was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later recovered and was released.

Investigators are still looking for information to help them solve Clayton’s murder and encourage people with tips or leads to come forward.

Clayton was the region’s sixth homicide of 2016 and Halifax's second shooting death in a three-day period, following Tyler Richards on April 17.

Anyone with information about Clayton’s death is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016, and anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.