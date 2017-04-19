Man charged with first-degree murder after Nova Scotia woman found dead in home
Richard Wayne MacNeil, 40, will appear in Sydney court Wednesday to face the murder charge
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police have charged a Nova Scotia man with first-degree murder after arresting him in the same home where they found a dead woman this week.
According to a Cape Breton Regional Police, a 40-year-old Gardiner Mines man has been charged after the suspicious death of a woman on Tuesday.
Richard Wayne MacNeil will appear in Sydney provincial court on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a 911 call for help on O’Brien Street at about noon Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a dead woman inside the house and arrested MacNeil.
The accused and the victim, a 33-year-old woman, are known to each other. Police have not released her name pending notification of family.
The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate, with assistance from the Forensic Identification Unit.