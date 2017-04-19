Man charged with first-degree murder after Nova Scotia woman found dead in home

Police have charged a Nova Scotia man with first-degree murder after arresting him in the same home where they found a dead woman this week.

According to a Cape Breton Regional Police, a 40-year-old Gardiner Mines man has been charged after the suspicious death of a woman on Tuesday.

Richard Wayne MacNeil will appear in Sydney provincial court on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call for help on O’Brien Street at about noon Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a dead woman inside the house and arrested MacNeil.

The accused and the victim, a 33-year-old woman, are known to each other. Police have not released her name pending notification of family.