Nova Scotia dairy farmer 'udderly' upset with Donald Trump's trade comments

The head of the organization representing Nova Scotia’s dairy farmers says comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday are “unfair and untrue.”

Trump singled out Canada’s dairy supply management system as putting American farmers at a competitive disadvantage.

“Canada is not to blame for the issues in the United States, or, as far as that goes, the issues in the world. They are using us as a scapegoat,” said Gerrit Damsteegt, a Shubenacadie dairy farmer and chairman of the Dairy Farmers of Nova Scotia.

“We’re not the problem. The root of the problem, the issue that we’re dealing with, is an over supply of milk...I say 'Mr. Trump, you don’t have your facts straight. Get the right facts.'”

Damsteegt said he feels “terrible” for the Wisconsin dairy farmers who approached Trump with concerns about their lack of market opportunities.

But he said the reality is dairy farmers in the United States, Europe, New Zealand and many other countries are facing hardship because their marketplaces are oversaturated with milk.

“Canada is very unique…In the early 70s we were facing similar issues and the wisdom of the people at that time was when you’re dealing with a perishable product you’ve got to control production in regard to demand, and that’s what supply management is based on,” he explained.

“We produce as much milk as the marketplace requires. We have seen a tremendous growth in the marketplace over the last number of years and for that very reason we are producing more milk to fill that.”

There are 218 dairy farms in Nova Scotia, and Damsteegt believes the Canadian system provides a high quality product for consumers. The industry’s stability, he said, ensures rigourous animal welfare and environmental standards are upheld.

“I think for the Canadian public and I daresay here in Nova Scotia there’s a lot of people in Nova Scotia (who) believe in local,” he said.

“They believe in buying local food, and from an environmental perspective and an environmental footprint it all makes sense. Supply management allows that.”

Canada’s Ambassador to the United States, David MacNaughton, addressed the issue in a letter addressed to the governors of New York and Wisconsin on Tuesday.

“The Government of Canada is aware of your letter asking that President Trump address Canada’s dairy policies. Canada does not accept the contention that Canada’s dairy policies are the cause of financial loss for dairy farmers in the United States. The facts do not bear this out,” the letter began.

MacNaughton went on to state dairy farmers globally are facing challenges, including “international pressures of low world prices and a surplus of skim milk solids.”

He also stressed the importance of the two countries working together to grow middle class jobs and “not to lay blame where it does not belong.”

MacNaughton was in Halifax on Wednesday where he met with the Nova Scotia cabinet. He told The Canadian Press that despite some U.S. rhetoric and his rebuttal letter sent to U.S. officials on Tuesday, he still expects “constructive discussions” between the two countries.