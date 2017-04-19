Nova Scotia Justice Department has no accessible washroom: minister

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's justice minister has revealed the building that houses her department doesn't have a properly accessible washroom, even as her bureaucrats are re-drafting the province's accessibility legislation.

Diana Whalen said Wednesday she was shocked to learn the government-leased Joseph Howe building was renovated two years ago without an accessible washroom that will meet new requirements.

Whalen said she has authorized an expenditure of $27,000 to build a new washroom on one floor in the building.

"It just shows that we haven't had our eye on the ball on this and I think it's a very good example of why we need to get out there and find out what we've got in other buildings," she said.

The provincial government is planning to survey its buildings to ensure they comply with the new law.

Whalen said the re-worked bill will be tabled when the legislature opens next week.

The Accessibility Act was delayed last fall after heavy criticism from the groups it was supposed to help.