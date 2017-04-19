Nursing positions funded to boost collaborative care clinics in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is hiring 23 new nurses at collaborative health clinics across the province by the end of next month.

It’s estimated this will help up to 14,000 more Nova Scotians gain access to primary care in their community, Premier Stephen McNeil announced at Spryfield’s Community Wellness Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

"Our upcoming budget will reflect our commitment to collaborative care, and this announcement is one part of the budget that will be tabled next week,” said McNeil.

“We believe this collaborative care model is ... the way that I believe Nova Scotians want to receive their healthcare."

The collaborative care model involves a team of health professionals who work in the same space. This way, patients can book an appointment with the professional that best matches their needs, and professionals can easily coordinate with others in the team. A clinic can do anything from basic check ups to managing chronic conditions.

When Dr. Mike Gniewek began building his practice at Spryfield Medical Centre, the goal was “to create a unique practice tailored towards the diverse needs of the population we serve” through collaborative care, he said at the announcement.

“To achieve these goals, it is critical that we move towards a collaborative practice, where different health care professionals, each bringing their own unique skills and perspectives, work together to provide patient centred care,” said Gniewek.

The positions include 13 for nurse practitioners, registered nurses who have advanced education and training, allowing them to diagnose and treat illness, order tests, prescribe medication and perform medical procedures.

The additional 10 positions are for family care nurses who can provide assessments, training, education, and chronic disease management.