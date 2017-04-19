Opening statements and evidence to begin in William Sandeson murder trial

Opening statements by the Crown and testimony from witnesses are expected to start Thursday in the murder trial of a former Dalhousie University medical student.

In Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on Wednesday, the court finished picking the jury that will decide the verdict in the first-degree murder case against 24-year-old William Sandeson, accused of killing fellow Dalhousie student Taylor Samson, 22, in August 2015.

The jury is made up of seven women and seven men, plus two alternates, a woman and a man. At the end of the trial, no more than 12 jurors will decide on the verdict.

Jury selection took nearly two full days – all of Tuesday and much of Wednesday.

After selection, Justice Josh Arnold gave his instructions to the jurors, outlining how the trial would roll out over the 32 days scheduled.

“Consider the evidence with an open mind,” Arnold said. “Make your decision without sympathy, prejudice, or fear.”

Sandeson, wearing black pants and a grey sweater, sat again at the counsel table with his lawyers, Eugene Tan and Brad Sarson.

After court, Tan called Sandeson a “model client.” He said he’s “doing very well” and he’s "confident” as he continues to participate in his own defence.

“It’s fairly rare that somebody would be that familiar with absolutely every piece of evidence,” he said. “There’s nothing that’s been left unturned by him.”

Tan said Sandeson has been given permission to use a computer in the Central Nova Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, and he’s almost completed a paralegal course.

Crown attorneys Susan MacKay and Kim McOnie are expected to deliver their opening statements Thursday morning, and then begin to call witnesses. MacKay couldn’t say who would be called to the stand Thursday.