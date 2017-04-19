Police release photos of man suspected of sexually assaulting woman in Halifax-area store
The alleged assault happened in a Bedford Walmart in mid-March.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are releasing photos of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a Bedford store.
According to a police release on Wednesday, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on March 18.
A man approached a woman in her 50s who was shopping in the women’s exercise section of Walmart at 141 Damascus Rd., initially walking behind her and brushing against her as he passed by.
A short time later, police said the same man approached her and touched her in a sexual manner over her clothing.
The woman yelled and the man ran away. She reported the incident to a store employee staff, and then later called police.
Police said the suspect is described as a white man, about 30, 5'8”, 160 pounds with brown hair and facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie with markings on the sleeves, and track pants.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.