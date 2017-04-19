Police release photos of man suspected of sexually assaulting woman in Halifax-area store

Police are releasing photos of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a Bedford store.

According to a police release on Wednesday, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on March 18.

A man approached a woman in her 50s who was shopping in the women’s exercise section of Walmart at 141 Damascus Rd., initially walking behind her and brushing against her as he passed by.

A short time later, police said the same man approached her and touched her in a sexual manner over her clothing.

The woman yelled and the man ran away. She reported the incident to a store employee staff, and then later called police.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man, about 30, 5'8”, 160 pounds with brown hair and facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie with markings on the sleeves, and track pants.