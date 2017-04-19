Trash piles 'beyond imagination' in Halifax area: resident

Some Dartmouth co-workers tried to enjoy the spring weather this week but instead found “garbage everywhere.”

Jennifer Wang and a few of her colleagues were walking on a trail off Yorkshire Avenue Extension near Windmill Road Tuesday, when they found the trash.

It was hard to enjoy their outing with all the litter around, said Wang.

“The amount of garbage there was beyond imagination,” said Wang in an interview on Wednesday.

Along with kid’s toys and clothing, bundles of flyers were laying on the ground. The mess was tough to see with the weather getting nicer, said Wang.

“There were bundles of flyers, it looked like someone just dumped all the flyers instead of delivering them,” said Wang.

The mess wasn’t just coming from food wrappers and bottles, said Wang.

“It was all household garbage,” she said.

The space is surrounded by industrial areas, apartments, and homes.

One of Wang’s co-workers, who didn’t wish to be named, said it’s simply people being lazy.

“It’s people deliberately throwing items their there, not even in garbage bags,” they said.

It’s not the city’s fault either, since it’s just people not thinking about the area, said the colleague.

“Individuals are being irresponsible,” Her co-worker said, adding that since there’s not much around the area a larger police presence might help.

Litter is irritating but also one of the easiest environmental issues to solve, said the Ecology Action Centre’s policy director Mark Butler.

“It’s certainly very dispiriting and astounding,” Butler said of the littering and garbage dumping in Halifax.

“We’ve got some big problems like climate change and loss of biodiversity. But you’d think we could take care of littering.”

Butler said it’s important to continue educating young school-aged children, but he’d also like to see corporations shoulder more responsibility.

“If individuals can’t take responsibility, maybe the corporations whose names are on this garbage need to take more responsibility,” he said.

Although piles of trash are obvious eyesores, one regional councillor said it’s unfortunately just that time of year.

“Yes it’s bad. Yes it’s unacceptable. Yes we need the public’s help,” Bedford Coun. Tim Outhit said in an interview.

Outhit said with the snow and colder temperatures mostly gone, community clean-ups are underway.

“Also, HRM bylaw enforcement and compliance are out meeting with builders and developers to ask them to clean up their construction debris,” he said.