Tuition hikes mean students 'less and less likely' to go to university: MSVU protestors

Students from a Halifax university tried to persuade board members to vote against a proposed tuition hike on Wednesday.

Incoming vice president of student advocacy for the Mount Saint Vincent University (MSVU) Student Union, Nikki Jamieson, was among the roughly 10 students who protested outside a Board of Governors meeting on campus.

“Students are already struggling, we’re already using on campus food banks,” said Jamieson in an interview.

“We’re working multiple jobs just to get by.”

Jamieson said the proposed tuition raise is six per cent - three per cent was authorized last year, on top of the three per cent annual raise.

The raise isn’t sustainable for students or the university, said Jamieson.

This increase is part of a proposed increase of 20 per cent over five years that the MSVU board voted for last year.

Jamieson said she’s a single mother, working to earn a degree and provide for her son.

The price of tuition is giving her a tough choice, she said.

“It’s basically asking me to choose between seeing my son or choosing not to see my son because I have to work multiple jobs to afford my tuition,” said Jamieson.

Programs in Nova Scotia don’t assist students if they are getting a student loan, she said.

Kehisha Wilmot, a second-year indigenous student at MSVU, said increases in tuition makes it more difficult for many vulnerable people to get post-secondary education.

“Students in Nova Scotia can’t get a student loan if they’re on welfare,” said Wilmot in an interview on Wednesday.

“With a lot of our minority students already these situations, they’re less and less likely to access post-secondary education,” she said.

Wilmot said it feels like students aren’t priority of the university with the current budget.