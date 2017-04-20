News / Halifax

Earth Day in Halifax: Check out cleanups, events and more this weekend

Get out with friends, grab some trash bags, roll up those sleeves and the environment will thank you.

From left, Private Marty Johnson, Corporal Jordan Gracie, and Private Robyn Hardy of the 78th Highlanders clean up trash on Prince Street in 2013.

-The Ecology Action Centre is having a “Earth optimism” celebration with talks, workshops, and discussions at their headquarters at 2705 Fern Lane on Saturday, plus a Lion & Bright fundraiser dance party that night with the Modern Grass. For more info visit ecologyaction.ca/earthday

-Residents from communities across N.S. are meeting to discuss a proposed environmental rights bill on Friday from 10:30- 11:30 a.m. at the Wooden Monkey in Halifax.

-There’ll be a cleanup of the BLT trail area on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m., and people can meet at the Kevin Cox Ball Field in Greenwood Heights at 10 a.m. For more info visit www.evensi.ca/blt-todays-earth-day-clean-up-blt-today/207076046

-Local residents are hosting an Earth Day Westwood Cleanup on Saturday, meeting at the entrance of Westwood Hills at 10 a.m. and it goes until 11:30 a.m. For more info search Earth Day Westwood Cleanup on Facebook.

-Saint Mary's University is hosting an Earth Day lecture on Friday from 7:30-10:00 p.m. in room 255 of the Sobey Building, where Dr. Tony Charles will talk about Earth optimism, community solutions, and economy.

- Join the Take Action Society as part of the Great Nova Scotia Pick-Me Up through Clean Nova Scotia at Harbour View Elementary School (25 Alfred St. in Dartmouth) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

-Find more cleanups in your area by visiting clean.ns.ca.

