Earth Day in Halifax: Check out cleanups, events and more this weekend

-The Ecology Action Centre is having a “Earth optimism” celebration with talks, workshops, and discussions at their headquarters at 2705 Fern Lane on Saturday, plus a Lion & Bright fundraiser dance party that night with the Modern Grass. For more info visit ecologyaction.ca/earthday

-Residents from communities across N.S. are meeting to discuss a proposed environmental rights bill on Friday from 10:30- 11:30 a.m. at the Wooden Monkey in Halifax.

-There’ll be a cleanup of the BLT trail area on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m., and people can meet at the Kevin Cox Ball Field in Greenwood Heights at 10 a.m. For more info visit www.evensi.ca/blt-todays-earth-day-clean-up-blt-today/207076046

-Local residents are hosting an Earth Day Westwood Cleanup on Saturday, meeting at the entrance of Westwood Hills at 10 a.m. and it goes until 11:30 a.m. For more info search Earth Day Westwood Cleanup on Facebook.

-Saint Mary's University is hosting an Earth Day lecture on Friday from 7:30-10:00 p.m. in room 255 of the Sobey Building, where Dr. Tony Charles will talk about Earth optimism, community solutions, and economy.

- Join the Take Action Society as part of the Great Nova Scotia Pick-Me Up through Clean Nova Scotia at Harbour View Elementary School (25 Alfred St. in Dartmouth) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.