Nova Scotia couple gets pet ban after cats found to have died from emaciation, flea infestation

A Nova Scotia couple has been convicted of animal cruelty after two dead cats were found to have died from emaciation and a severe flea infestation.

Melissa Martin and Roy Slaunwhite of North Kentville both plead guilty to causing an animal to be in distress. They both received a court order preventing them from having animals for 10 years, according to a Nova Scotia SPCA release.

In early October 2016 while investigating a public complaint, SPCA officers exhumed the remains of two cats from a shallow grave behind an apartment complex in North Kentville.

The remains were sent to the pathology lab at the Agricultural College in Truro for a necropsy. Necropsy results showed the cat’s cause of death was emaciation and a severe flea infestation causing anemia, the release said.