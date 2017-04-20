Nova Scotia couple gets pet ban after cats found to have died from emaciation, flea infestation
The North Kentville couple recently pled guilty to animal cruelty, in light of the results of the necropsy on two cats
A Nova Scotia couple has been convicted of animal cruelty after two dead cats were found to have died from emaciation and a severe flea infestation.
Melissa Martin and Roy Slaunwhite of North Kentville both plead guilty to causing an animal to be in distress. They both received a court order preventing them from having animals for 10 years, according to a Nova Scotia SPCA release.
In early October 2016 while investigating a public complaint, SPCA officers exhumed the remains of two cats from a shallow grave behind an apartment complex in North Kentville.
The remains were sent to the pathology lab at the Agricultural College in Truro for a necropsy. Necropsy results showed the cat’s cause of death was emaciation and a severe flea infestation causing anemia, the release said.
The SPCA has a policy of zero tolerance for animal cruelty and neglect. Animal welfare concerns can be reported confidentially by calling the 24 hour hotline at 1-888-703-7722.