Nova Scotia public schools to have new attendance policy by September

HALIFAX — New attendance rules to address high absentee rates and reduce student tardiness are in the works for Nova Scotia's public schools.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development released a draft policy today.

After three days of meetings, a new committee examining ways to improve classroom conditions says it hopes to gather feedback in time for its next meeting in May.

The Council to Improve Classroom Conditions want to finish the policy by June and implement it in September.

The 14-member committee — made up of teachers, parents and students — is asking principals to share the policy with staff and school advisory councils.