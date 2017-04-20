Police look for missing Nova Scotia dog that ran from car collision scene

Police in Nova Scotia are looking for a missing dog that likely ran from the scene of a car collision.

According to a Pictou District RCMP release, the westbound lanes of Highway 104 were closed between Exits 19 and 20 until nearly 9 p.m. Wednesday night, due to a serious collision that occurred at about 1:25 p.m.

Two dogs were in the car at the time of the collision, police said. One suffered leg injuries, and a veterinarian arrived on the scene to help. The second dog, a long-haired black and white dog named Neela, is missing, and is believed to have run from the scene.

Pictou District RCMP remain in the area of the collision Thursday morning in an attempt to find the missing dog. The Mounties have gotten calls from the public indicating a black dog has been spotted near the collision scene, but Neela has yet to be found.

Residents are asked to call Pictou District RCMP at 902-755-4141 if the dog is spotted in the area, but please be careful of your safety and others if you choose to stop your vehicle on the highway.