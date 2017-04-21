Boy arrested after cyberbullying victim's mother vents anger on social media

LIVERPOOL, N.S. — Nova Scotia RCMP say they've arrested a 16-year-old male for allegedly cyberbullying another boy.

Investigators say the Liverpool boy was charged with criminal harassment Thursday following allegations that another teen had been harassed and threatened online and in person.

A local mother had expressed her frustration on Facebook, saying the RCMP and a school would not investigate the bullying of her son, who has a learning disability, despite her repeated complaints.

She posted pictures of the bullying, which took place in an online chat group; two members repeatedly told her son to kill himself, and called him names.

In her post, the mother says the bullying has been going on for a long time and that her son's Facebook has been hacked "a dozen times."