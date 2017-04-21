Halifax Heroes: Breaking down barriers to help newcomers one page at a time

It’s Friday afternoon and sunlight streams in through a wall of windows in a third floor classroom at the Halifax Central Library.

Ilham Abukrash and her daughter Murooj Alasaad are reading aloud about snow angels from a page in a children’s book.

Across the table from them and smiling her encouragement is Lynn Shokry, their volunteer English language tutor since October.

Shokry is one of 600 people this year alone to volunteer with the Halifax Public Libraries’ English language learning for adults program.

Once a week she meets with the pair to teach them English and to help them learn about local and Canadian culture.

“We laugh a lot. Learning a language is serious, but when you can laugh about it and have fun, it makes it nicer. They read. They translate. And we laugh. That’s important,” Shokry said.

“I look at it as my highlight of the week. I feel extremely happy when I find them doing what we’re supposed to be doing, when they’re learning things, when they’re reading. It’s a success for both of us. It’s rewarding without any tension or stress.

Shokry speaks Arabic, which helps facilitate her sessions with Abukrash and Alasaad.

Both women were Palestinian refugees. They ended up in Iraq before fleeing to Turkey and then arriving in Canada last September.

“Lynn is helping me, and this program is helping people become Canadians as quickly as possible,” Abukrash explained in Arabic as Shokry translated.

“It helps us to get used to the country, to get by. When we know the language it will be easier us to come and go and join in the community and get to know the city, to feel welcome.”

Shokry plans to continue volunteering with the program after the summer hiatus.

“I am very happy because I always come to the library and she’s a good teacher and I’m learning English very well and reading English now,” Abukrash said in English.

Sandy Crocker, English Language Literacy and literacy regional coordinator with Halifax Public Libraries, said there are people who have volunteered with the program for as long as 15 years. Many forge ties and relationships with the newcomers they help.

“We were able to take every Syrian refugee who came to us, we were able to get them a tutor this year. We’re trying to create community and a safe place to study and learn and make community connections,” he said.

“We have a whole army of volunteers who do things like Lynn. We’ve been very lucky.”

Volunteer application forms for the program are available online.

Do you have someone to nominate?