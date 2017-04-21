No one hurt as taxi crashes through lobby doors of downtown Halifax hotel

Halifax police are trying to determine what happened after a taxi cab crashed into the lobby doors of a downtown hotel.

Police say the accident at the Delta Barrington occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The 54-year-old driver and the small dog riding with him weren't hurt in the crash.

Police say the driver told them he had just dropped off a fare when he lost his brakes.

He told investigators that he attempted to slow down by aiming for a post in the area, but ended up crashing through the hotel lobby doors.