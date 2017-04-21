News / Halifax

No one hurt as taxi crashes through lobby doors of downtown Halifax hotel

Halifax police are trying to determine what happened after a taxi cab crashed into the lobby doors of a downtown hotel.

Police say the accident at the Delta Barrington occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The 54-year-old driver and the small dog riding with him weren't hurt in the crash.

Police say the driver told them he had just dropped off a fare when he lost his brakes.

He told investigators that he attempted to slow down by aiming for a post in the area, but ended up crashing through the hotel lobby doors. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular