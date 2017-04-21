Nova Scotia boy charged with criminal harassment for alleged cyberbullying
RCMP say the 16-year-old boy was arrested after “another male reported to police that he had been harassed and threatened online and in person.”
Police have charged a Nova Scotia boy with criminal harassment for alleged cyberbullying.
The boy, from Liverpool, is charged with criminal harassment, and was released on conditions that he have no contact with the victim. He’s due in Bridgewater provincial court in June.
Police say cyberbullying “involves the use of technology to repeatedly intimidate or harass others.”