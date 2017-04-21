Police looking for Halifax-area robbery suspect after three attempted break-ins

Police in the Halifax area are trying to identify a break and enter suspect.

In a news release Friday, RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect who targeted three businesses in Hammonds Plains.

They say the suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket with a hood, jeans and rubber boots.

Around 10 p.m. on April 19, the man attempted to break in to the Edible Matters Restaurant on Hammonds Plain Road, but wasn’t successful.

He then went to the Tim Hortons at Kingswood Drive and Hammonds Plain Road, and broke into a storage shed. It’s unknown if anything was taken.

At around 11:30 p.m. on April 19, a security camera filmed the man going to the back of the Kingswood Market carrying a pizza.

The suspect spent two hours trying to open the doors and got into the building at 1:30 a.m. The man stole energy drinks and chocolate milk before leaving.