Sexual assault charges against Nova Scotia prof stayed due to 'unreasonable delays'

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A high-profile sexual assault case against a St. Francis Xavier University professor has been tossed out due to unreasonable delays.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Patrick Murray stayed the proceedings against Behrang Foroughi-Mobarakeh after the case took over three years to come to trial.

The judge blamed the delays in part on the RCMP's failure to "act on a timely basis," as well as issues with disclosure which he said came in "bits and pieces."

He noted it took police to two years to send evidence to a forensic lab.

While the total delay was 38 months, the Crown argued three months was due to the defence's delay and the preliminary inquiry led to an extra four-month delay.

The decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court of Canada ruling last July, which set strict limits for trial lengths.