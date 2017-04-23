A snail's pace? Advocate for Blue Mountain Birch Cove park says city needs to move faster

A local environmentalist says he’s happy to see progress on a proposed park for the Blue Mountain Birch Cove lands, but he’d still like to see it move faster.

As per Halifax regional council's direction last year, a staff report coming to its meeting on Tuesday provides an update on the progress the municipality has made in establishing the park, which was proposed more than 10 years ago for land located behind Bayers Lake.

“I’m just pleased to see progress,” Ecology Action Centre wilderness coordinator Raymond Plourde said in an interview. “We should’ve been getting regular updates from staff for the last 11 years, but we didn’t because nobody was doing anything.”

The report said municipal staff have sent letters to all of the people who own land inside the proposed park boundary, and started “meetings and conversations” with some of them.

Plourde said that’s “great,” and he believes buying the land should be the municipality’s main priority when it comes to the park, but he wants to see more of the process done in public.

“I’m tired of all this in camera crap,” he said.

He said taxpayers are footing the bill, and they should know what’s going on, though he realizes the municipality can’t release all of the financial details publicly.

“We are the other party in these financial transactions, and we should know as much as possible,” he said.

There’s also the matter of the $119 million lawsuit against the municipality by Annapolis Group, the developer that had hoped to build on its share of the proposed parkland. That lawsuit accuses the municipality of “effectively expropriating” the land by not allowing it to be developed.

“I don’t think that the Annapolis Group is correct in claiming that the city has de facto expropriate the land,” Plourde said. “But I would not be unhappy at all to see them do just that – to officially expropriate the land for fair market value which is nowhere near what they’re claiming in their lawsuit.”

The staff report also said that while the municipality has been in talks with the provincial government about land acquisition and park planning, the federal government “has no direct stake or mandate in the establishment of the park” because it doesn’t own any of the land.

Plourde disagrees.

“We’ve got three Liberal members of government in Ottawa,” he said, referring to MPs Geoff Regan, Andy Fillmore and Darren Fisher. “I’d like to see them help with the purchasing of the necessary private lands. That would be awesome, particularly where the federal government is investing in green infrastructure, in cities, etcetera.”

And he’d like to see Mayor Mike Savage write to Ottawa to ask for the money.

In general, Plourde wants to see the process sped up.