One year later and no charges in killing after man found dead in North Preston

One year later and there are no charges in the 2016 homicide of Daverico Downey.

On April 23 just after 2 a.m., Halifax RCMP found a man’s body outside in the Downey Road area of North Preston after responding to reports of gun shots. The victim appeared to have been shot.

The man was later identified as Daverico Downey, 20, and his death was ruled a homicide.

“Police have information indicating that two vehicles were seen fleeing North Preston shortly after the gunshots were heard,” a police statement issued Sunday reads. “The first vehicle of interest is a white car which was seen leaving from the Alex Lane area. The second vehicle of interest is a dark coloured sports utility vehicle.”

In late September, a 33-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were arrested in Dartmouth in relation to the killing Downey.

Both were questioned and later released without being charged.