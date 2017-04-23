Jumping the gun: Nova Scotia NDP hold election launch with writ not dropped

With a provincial election announcement believed to be on the horizon, Nova Scotia’s NDP launched its campaign in Dartmouth on Sunday.

For more than a month, the Liberals have been making funding announcements across the province. This has been the government's approach t before what many believe is an election call, and NDP Leader Gary Burhill said it’s time his party start campaigning, too.

“We know we're on the verge of an election so we're ready to go,” said Burhill in an interview.

On Sunday afternoon at Alderney Landing, the NDP introduced candidates, some familiar to politics, and fresh new faces.

"I would say that our party has got the blood running in our veins,” said Burhill. “That blood is oxygenated and we have a clarity of purpose of what we're standing for and how this is the moment in Nova Scotia that the province really needs the things that we're standing for."

That purpose: to focus on a variety of issues, from more funding for hospitals and community services, more opportunities for young people, to increased funding for arts. Burhill scorns the “hyperfocusing on balancing the budget” and cuts during the current McNeil liberal government.

“(It) has not got us where we need to go,” said Burhill. “I think that there's a growing understanding that there's a need for investment in our communities and in our people.”

Despite its loss to the Liberals in the last election, NDP MLA and House Leader Dave Wilson thinks many Nova Scotians still support the party.

“I believe that there's still a lot of Nova Scotians out there in communities across the province that understand and support the way we tried to govern, but more importantly, how we bring forward issues that are important to every day Nova Scotians,” he said..

Though the election hasn’t been announced yet, the NDP has 32 candidates registered for the 51 total ridings in the province.

“I'm confident that we're going to work hard to make sure that people have that chance to actually make that mark next to an NDP candidate in ridings right across this province," said Wilson.

The Progressive Conservative Party is printing signs and deploying candidates to take its message of ``hope and opportunity'' to the streets, said leader Jamie Baillie. He said the taxpayer-backed splurge signals that an election could be called within days, and the party plans to hit the ground running.