Police in Nova Scotia say car caught going more than 110 km/h in 50 zone

The driver has been charged with stunting and his vehicle was seized.

Police in Nova Scotia have charged a man with stunting after a Ford Mustang was clocked going 114 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone.

New Glasgow Police say the car was stopped on Little Harbour Road on Friday night, with a 44-year-old man from Pictou County charged under the motor vehicle act.

The stunting charge has resulted in a fine against the driver for $2,422.50. His car was also seized and his license has been suspended for a minimum of seven days. 

