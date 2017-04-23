Police in Nova Scotia say car caught going more than 110 km/h in 50 zone
The driver has been charged with stunting and his vehicle was seized.
Police in Nova Scotia have charged a man with stunting after a Ford Mustang was clocked going 114 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone.
New Glasgow Police say the car was stopped on Little Harbour Road on Friday night, with a 44-year-old man from Pictou County charged under the motor vehicle act.
The stunting charge has resulted in a fine against the driver for $2,422.50. His car was also seized and his license has been suspended for a minimum of seven days.