Teen taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Halifax crosswalk
Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Spring Garden Road and Dresden Row.
A teenager was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a downtown Halifax crosswalk.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dresden Row and Spring Garden Road.
The victim was an 18-year-old female and was hit by a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old woman.
The teen was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.