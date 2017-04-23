News / Halifax

Teen taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Halifax crosswalk

Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Spring Garden Road and Dresden Row.

Metro file photo

A teenager was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a downtown Halifax crosswalk.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dresden Row and Spring Garden Road.

The victim was an 18-year-old female and was hit by a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old woman.

The teen was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular